We’re on the verge of some big changes coming to the world of DC Comics. James Gunn and Peter Safran are now the new co-CEOs of DC Studios, and they’re just begun work on reshaping the company’s movies, TV shows, and assorted other products — apparently into one giant, cohesive multimedia universe.

According to TheWrap, the pair held a town hall meeting this week for employees where Safran said they had “such a unique opportunity to tell one great overarching story … One beautiful big story across film, television gaming, live-action, and animation.” TheWrap’s sources claimed the duo “are working on a bible for a cohesive DC Universe that will span multiple business units over a full decade.”

Given that DC has been making big-budget, interconnected movies and television shows for almost a decade now since 2013’s Man of Steel, one could argue they are well overdue for some kind of bible or strictly-followed blueprint that guides all of the company’s decisions. But hey: Better late than never!

The next DC movie, Shazam! Fury of the Gods, is scheduled to open in theaters on March 17, 2023. (It just so happens to have been produced by Safran.) DC also has movies of The Flash, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, and Blue Beetle all in various stages of post-production waiting for release — assuming they do eventually get released. Shortly before Gunn and Safran were brought in to take charge of DC Studios, Warner Bros. canceled a Batgirl movie they had filmed and mostly finished.

