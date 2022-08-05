Warners Says It Has a 10-Year Plan For DC Movies

Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav recently unveiled the 10-year plan for DC. It's no secret that a lot of DC Comics properties have been underutilized, and even the films that have been released are notoriously hit-or-miss. The DCEU hasn't really known what to do ever since Christopher Nolan's Batman trilogy finished up. As a result, they're taking things in a new direction.

David Zaslav assured DC fans that the company understands the state of things and that they're taking steps to move things in a positive new direction. He said the following during a recent earnings call:

“You look at Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman — these are brands that are known everywhere in the world, We have done a reset. We’ve restructured the business where we are going to focus, where there is going to be a team with a 10-year plan focusing just on DC. We believe we can build a much more sustainable business.”

“We are going to focus on quality,” Zaslav added. “We are not going to release any film before it’s ready. … DC is something we can make better.”

This news comes in the wake of a massive restructuring, after the merger of Warner Bros. and Discovery. It also comes just days after the news of the Batgirl movie's cancellation. The studio had nearly finished the film, but apparently, they just decided to change up the strategy. They're not interested in making big-budget movies for streaming, they want to make blockbusters.

Batgirl will make for a write-off of $90 million dollars, but the move has also made other creators under the DC banner uneasy. If Warner Bros. can just scrap a huge project like that with no regard for the creators involved, is any movie safe? The next DC movie, Black Adam, opens in theaters on October 21, 2022.

