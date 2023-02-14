‘Deadpool 3’ Adds ‘The Crown’s Emma Corrin

The much-anticipated second sequel in the Deadpool franchise has been very slow to get into production, thanks to Marvel’s purchase of Fox a few years ago. At last, Marvel figured out how they wanted to integrate the foul-mouthed Deadpool into the MCU: By teaming him with Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine.

The film is now expected in theaters in the fall of 2024. And it’s got its first confirmed cast member beyond Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman. Reynolds himself revealed the news on his Twitter account, writing “New New addition to the family! The Deadpool family, for clarity. Which is just like a real family except with less wearing... Welcome Emma Corrin!” Corrin is best known for playing Princess Diana in the fourth season of Netflix’s The Crown.

Reynolds did not reveal who Corrin will play in the film, but the rumor going around is that she was cast as Deadpool 3’s villain.

Not much else is known about the film at this point beyond the involvement of Reynolds and Jackman. The movie will be directed by Shawn Levy, who previously worked with Reynolds on Free Guy and The Adam Project. Jackman supposedly “retired” as Wolverine following 2017’s Logan, which depicted an older version of the character on his final mission. Marvel hasn’t said how the two X-Men heroes will meet here, but it’s safe to assume the film will be set prior to the events of Logan. (Otherwise, it would be an extremely one-sided team-up.)

Deadpool 3 is currently scheduled to open in theaters on November 8, 2024.

