Ryan Reynolds Isn’t Sure ‘Deadpool 3’ Is Going To Happen
With all the hype for Deadpool 2 building by the day, and the movie looking to bring home a projected $160 million over its opening weekend, we’re all wondering the same thing: when is the next one coming out? There aren’t any set-in-stone plans for Deadpool 3, and Ryan Reynolds says he’s not sure it would be a good idea. Maybe Deadpool would be better in an X-Force movie instead.
Speaking with Entertainment Weekly, Reynolds explained his aversion to making a third Deadpool:
I don’t know that there would be a Deadpool 3. I really don’t. I feel like the character, in order for him to function properly within his own universe, you need to take everything away from him. I don’t think that you can keep doing that. I do see him as being a part of X-Force, obviously. I would love to see him in a team-up sort of thing, like a mano a mano or a great female character from the X-Men universe. I just think if you’re going to do another Deadpool solo film, you’ve got to really, like, get that budget down to nothing and just swing for the fences, and break all kinds of weird barriers, and do stuff that no one else can do.
That’s kind of what Reynolds did with the first Deadpool, and the reason it worked so well. That movie charmed audiences so quickly that Deadpool became its own franchise, but I do agree that after a bunch of movies like this, it’ll probably start to look repetitious, no matter how many times he breaks the fourth wall. An X-Force movie, though — that sounds pretty good.
Deadpool 2 opens May 18.