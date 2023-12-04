‘Deadpool 3’ Set Photo Reveals Return of Another ‘X-Men’ Character

The following post contains SPOILERS for Deadpool 3. Don’t read on if you don’t want to know about a character from the X-Men franchise returning in Deadpool 3. Don’t do it. Just don’t.

Marvel’s got a lot riding on Deadpool 3. Not only is it going to be the first R-rated movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it’s the first full-on X-Men movie (or at least X-Men spinoff in the MCU) and it features the return of Hugh Jackman as Wolverine alongside Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool. And coming on the heels of The Marvels becoming Marvel’s lowest-grossing theatrical release ever, it needs to be a big hit.

The plot of the movie is still unknown but set photos have steadily revealed some surprising details, along with roles for several other members of the now-defunct Fox Marvel movie universe, which included all of the earlier X-Men and Deadpool movies, plus the Fantastic Four films and Daredevil. (Jennifer Garner’s Elektra, for example, has some sort of role in Deadpool 3 as well.)

The latest Deadpool 3 set photo confirms the return of another such Fox Marvel character: Sabretooth, as played (at least in the original X-Men movie from 2000) by Tyler Mane. The photos show a fight between Jackman’s Wolverine and this version of Sabretooth, who had long flowing hair and inexplicably bushy eyebrows. They also show (SPOILER warning again) Deadpool holding up his, um, severed head.

Deadpool 3’s cast also includes Emma Corrin as an unrevealed villain, Brianna Hildebrand as Negasonic Teenage Warhead, and Stefam Kapičić as the voice of Colossus. How any of these people connect to the rest of the MCU is anybody’s guess, but given that the film at least involves Sabretooth getting decapitated, something that definitely did not happen in the earlier X-Men films, it would suggest that perhaps there is some kind of alternate timeline or multiversal component to the story — as there has been in most of Marvel’s movies of late.

Deadpool 3 is currently scheduled to premiere on July 26, 2024.

