Deadpool Isn’t In ‘Doctor Strange 2,’ Says Ryan Reynolds

Marvel is in danger of becoming a victim of its own incredible success. Spider-Man: No Way Home opened up a whole new realm of realities for their movies, where beloved actors and characters from previous franchises can return and meet the current generation of Marvel Cinematic Universe heroes. By all accounts, that will continue with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness; the recent trailer promises at least a cameo from Patrick Stewart’s Professor Xavier from the Fox X-Men movies. And if you can have one X-Man, why not more?

That has fans speculating that Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool could also show up in the movie, along with Professor X, Tom Cruise’s Iron Man, Kang, and who knows who else. (I’m crossing my fingers for the animated Wolverine from the 1990s X-Men cartoon.) But Reynolds is already dispelling rumors about his involvement; in an interview with Variety, Reynolds claimed he’s “really not in the movie.” Of course, actors sometimes lie in interviews — especially actors who’ve been hired for secret roles in Marvel films. But Reynolds insisted he was not, reiterating “I’m promising, I’m not in the movie.”

So there you have it, straight from the Merc With a Mouth’s, um, mouth. Deadpool is not in Doctor Strange 2. Case closed. Fans, I am sure, will take this at face value and abandon all of their inquiries into these matters. I joke, but this is what I’m talking about when I say Marvel could be the victim of their own success. They made the seemingly impossible happen in Spider-Man: No Way Home and now fans want it to happen with every movie. And if they don’t get it — even if they get a very good movie — they might be disappointed.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness opens in theaters on May 6, 2022.

