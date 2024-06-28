Deadpool & Wolverine ... & Sabretooth?

Check out who just joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Who should pop up to battle Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine in the latest Deadpool & Wolverine trailer, but none other than his old arch-nemesis Sabretooth.

And we’re not talking the suave, tough-talking Sabretooth played by Liev Schreiber in X-Men Origins: Wolverine. We’re talking about the shaggy, bizarre, Grizzly Adams cosplaying Sabretooth from the very first X-Men way back in the year 2000 played by Tyler Mane. I truly did not ever expect to see this design on screen.

But I guess this is going to be part of the fun of Deadpool & Wolverine; there are going to be some very surprising Fox X-Men cameos. (Not that this one will be surprising anymore; they just spoiled it.)

Watch the new Deadpool & Wolverine (& Sabretooth) teaser below:

While plenty of surprises are presumably still in store for the film, we do know a few of the other notable names that will appear in Deadpool & Wolverine, including several members of X-Force from Deadpool 2, Jennifer Garner, of all people, reprising her role as Elektra from Fox’s Daredevil and her own absolutely awful spinoff.

Earlier this week we also learned that it was Hugh Jackman who was the one to first propose the idea of a Deadpool/Wolverine team-up movie, after director Shawn Levy and star/producer Ryan Reynolds had been struggling to generate a satisfactory premise for the third Deadpool movie. Jackman, on a break from The Music Man on Broadway, realized he would want to make the movie, phoned Reynolds and Levy, and then they pitched it to Marvel’s Kevin Feige on a Zoom meeting. The rest is history.

Deadpool & Wolverine is set to open in theaters on July 26.

