‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ Trailer Breakdown: Every Marvel Easter Egg

After a massive corporate merger, the end of the Fox X-Men Universe, and a bunch of delays, we are finally almost ready to see Deadpool 3 — which we now know, after the movie’s first teaser, is officially titled Deadpool & Wolverine. The film just debuted its Super Bowl ad and trailer, and now we have a pretty good idea of how Deadpool will join the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

If you were a bit distracted by all the football and Taylor Swift cutaway shots and the seven-layer dip at your Super Bowl party last night, you might have missed some huge clues in that Deadpool & Wolverine trailer. That’s what we’re here for. We don’t go to Super Bowl parties. We don’t have lives. We just sit at our computers and write about stuff and make videos. Forever. Sigh.

Anyway, instead of having fun we made this video for you! It will show you all the stuff you missed in the Deadpool & Wolverine teaser. We’ll discuss that possible Doctor Doom cameo, and explain why we think this movie is really about Deadpool’s mid-life crisis. Watch our full Easter egg breakdown below:

If you liked that video on how Marvel secretly set up Secret Wars (the title certainly makes sense!) way back in Avengers: Age of Ultron, check out more of our videos below, including one on how the X-Men may have been in the MCU in secret for years, one on how the Fantastic Four may have been the MCU in secret for years, and one on how Doctor Doom could have secretly been the guy behind everything in the Marvel Cinematic Universe since the very beginning. Plus, there’s tons more videos over at ScreenCrush’s YouTube channel. Be sure to subscribe to catch all our future episodes. The latest Marvel Cinematic Universe show, Echo, is now available in full on Disney+. Deadpool & Wolverine is scheduled to open in theaters on July 26.

