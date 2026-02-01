Legendary filmmaker Steven Spielberg is officially in the exclusive EGOT club after winning his first-ever Grammy award.

Spielberg won his first Grammy award at the 68th Annual Grammy Awards Sunday night (February 1). The Jaws director was one of the winners of the award for Best Music Film for his work as a video producer on Music by John Williams, the 2024 Disney+ documentary honoring the 70-year career of the famed composer who worked with Spielberg on scores for films such as Schindler’s List, Jaws, and E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial.

EGOT recipients are far and few between. The acronym, which stands for Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony, is a designation given to people in the entertainment industry who have won at least one of each trophy across the four major U.S. television, music, film, and theater award ceremonies.

To date, Spielberg has won 11 Emmy awards (four Primetime Emmy awards and seven Daytime Emmy awards); one Grammy award; three Oscar awards; and one Tony award, the latter for his work producing the Broadway musical A Strange Loop, Variety confirmed.

Less than two dozen people have achieved a competitive EGOT status to date, with Spielberg joining a small list that also includes Mel Brooks, Audrey Hepburn, Whoopi Goldberg, Elton John, and Alan Menken.

A handful of stars, including Barbra Streisand and Liza Minnelli, have achieved honorary EGOT status. Only one individual, songwriter Robert Lopez, has ever achieved a double EGOT.

Spielberg received the Grammy award for Best Music Film alongside video director Laurent Bouzereau and fellow producers Sara Bernstein, Laurent Bouzereau, Justin Falvey, Darryl Frank, Brian Grazer, Ron Howard, Meredith Kaulfers, Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall, and Justin Wilkes.

This was Spielberg’s first Grammy nomination. Spielberg’s next film, Disclosure Day, is scheduled to open in theaters on June 12, 2026.

