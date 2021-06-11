Disney Shares New Trailer For ‘Monsters at Work’ Series

Return to the world of Monsters Inc. with a new trailer for the upcoming Disney+ series Monsters at Work. The spinoff show takes place after the events of the original 2001 Pixar movie, focusing on a young Monsters University Scare Major graduate who winds up working as a mechanic at Monsters Inc.

Watch the full trailer below, which introduces us to Tylor Tuskmon and a whole new gang of quirky characters:

Billy Crystal and John Goodman are reprising their roles as Mike Wazowski and James P. “Sulley” Sullivan, respectively. Their presence lends an air of legitimacy to the show, rooting it in classic Pixar territory. At the end of the original flick, the monsters discovered that children’s laughter is much more powerful than screams. In Monsters at Work, Mike and Sulley have their hands full as they work to transition Monsters Inc. from running on scare-power to running on laugh-power.

This new development poses a problem for Tylor, a hopeful Scarer who has always dreamed of working alongside his idols on the Scare Floor. He is temporarily reassigned to the Monsters, Inc. Facilities Team, where he meets a wacky group of mechanics who show him the ropes. Among these new monsters are enthusiastic mechanic Val Little (Mindy Kaling), Tylor's scatterbrained boss Fritz (Henry Winkler), and cunning plumber Duncan (Lucas Neff).

Other original voices returning for the series include Jennifer Tilly as Mike’s serpent-haired girlfriend Cecilia Mae, John Ratzenberger as the lovable Yeti, and Bob Peterson as Child Detection Agency leader Roz. While Monsters at Work will undoubtedly introduce a new generation of kids to the world of Monsters Inc., it also serves as a slice of nostalgia for adults who grew up with the movie.

Monsters at Work premieres on Disney+ July 7, with new episodes arriving every Wednesday.