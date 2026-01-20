The Best New Movies and Shows on Disney+ and Hulu in February 2026

Disney+

Disney+ now sends its monthly “Here’s What We’re Adding” email with everything that Disney is also putting on Hulu. So I think they should just start calling them one thing. Hisney+? Dulu? I’m open to suggestions. But there really should be just one name.

(They also include all of the ESPN streaming additions as well, but c’mon this is ScreenCrush. If you’re reading this, you’re allergic to sports, and all outdoor activities. So I leave that stuff out.)

The most intriguing addition in the month of February is a new version of The Muppet Show, which is executive produced by Seth Rogen. It’s a one-off special for now but if the winking teasers are to be believed, if it does well, it could become a full-blown revival down the line.

If you’ve got Hulu you can watch the recent romantic comedy Splitsville, and recent horror movie Clown in a Cornfield. Later in the month, the beloved ABC sitcom Scrubs returns with its first new episodes in 16 years as well.

Here’s everything coming to Disnulu (?) in February 2026.

Monday, February 2
Hulu: Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes (2024)

Wednesday, February 4
Disney+ and Hulu: Ancient Aliens (Season 17)
Disney+: The Muppet Show (Disney+ Original) - Premiere
Disney+: We Call It Imagineering - Premiere

Thursday, February 5
Hulu: Splitsville (2025)

Saturday, February 7
Disney+ and Hulu: Engineering Europe - Premiere

Monday, February 9
Hulu: The Good Place (Complete Series) (NBC)

RLJE Films
Tuesday, February 10
Disney+ and Hulu: The Artful Dodger (Season 2) (Hulu Original) - Premiere - All Episodes Streaming
Hulu: Clown in a Cornfield (2024)

Wednesday, February 11
Hulu: The Scream Murder: A True Teen Horror Story (Hulu Original) - Premiere
Disney+: Hey A.J.! - New Episodes

Friday, February 13
Disney+ and Hulu: Incas: The Rise and Fall - Premiere
Disney+: Arranged (Season 1)
Disney+: Cartoonified! with Phineas and Ferb: Shorts - Premiere

Saturday, February 14
​​​​​Disney+: Chibi Tiny Tales: Shorts (Season 7) - Premiere

Monday, February 16
Hulu: Beyblade X (Season 2B) (Disney XD)

Tuesday, February 17
Hulu: Keeping Up with the Kardashians (Complete Series) (Versant)
Disney+: RoboGobo (Season 2) - Premiere
Hulu: Urchin (2025)

Wednesday, February 18
Disney+: Armorsaurs - Premiere
Disney+: Dead Girl Summer
Disney+: History's Greatest Mysteries (Season 6)
Disney+: A Roommate to Die For
Disney+: A Sorority Mom's Guide to Rush
Disney+: Storage Wars (Season 16)
Disney+: Trapped in Her Dorm Room

Thursday, February 19
Hulu: Girl on the Run: The Hunt For America's Most Wanted Woman (Hulu Original) - Premiere

Friday, February 20
Hulu: Watching You (Season 1) (ITV Studios)

Monday, February 23
Hulu: Paradise (Season 2) (Hulu Original) - Three-Episode Premiere

Hulu
Thursday, February 26
Disney+ and Hulu: Inside the CIA: Secrets and Spies - Premiere
Hulu: Scrubs (ABC) - Premiere
Disney+ and Hulu: To Catch a Smuggler (Season 10) - Premiere

Friday, February 27
Disney+ and Hulu: Ancient Autopsy: Mysteries of the Dead (Season 1)
Hulu: Kiss of the Spider Woman (2025)
Disney+: Miraculous World: Tokyo Stellar Force
Disney+: Sofia the First: Once Upon a Princess - First Time on Disney+

Saturday, February 28
Hulu: Celebrity Jeopardy! (Season 4) (ABC)
Disney+ and Hulu: Danger Decoded - Premiere

