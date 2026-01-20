Disney+ now sends its monthly “Here’s What We’re Adding” email with everything that Disney is also putting on Hulu. So I think they should just start calling them one thing. Hisney+? Dulu? I’m open to suggestions. But there really should be just one name.

(They also include all of the ESPN streaming additions as well, but c’mon this is ScreenCrush. If you’re reading this, you’re allergic to sports, and all outdoor activities. So I leave that stuff out.)

The most intriguing addition in the month of February is a new version of The Muppet Show, which is executive produced by Seth Rogen. It’s a one-off special for now but if the winking teasers are to be believed, if it does well, it could become a full-blown revival down the line.

If you’ve got Hulu you can watch the recent romantic comedy Splitsville, and recent horror movie Clown in a Cornfield. Later in the month, the beloved ABC sitcom Scrubs returns with its first new episodes in 16 years as well.

Here’s everything coming to Disnulu (?) in February 2026.

Monday, February 2

• Hulu: Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes (2024)

Wednesday, February 4

• Disney+ and Hulu: Ancient Aliens (Season 17)

• Disney+: The Muppet Show (Disney+ Original) - Premiere

• Disney+: We Call It Imagineering - Premiere

Thursday, February 5

• Hulu: Splitsville (2025)

Saturday, February 7

• Disney+ and Hulu: Engineering Europe - Premiere

Monday, February 9

• Hulu: The Good Place (Complete Series) (NBC)

Tuesday, February 10

• Disney+ and Hulu: The Artful Dodger (Season 2) (Hulu Original) - Premiere - All Episodes Streaming

• Hulu: Clown in a Cornfield (2024)

Wednesday, February 11

• Hulu: The Scream Murder: A True Teen Horror Story (Hulu Original) - Premiere

• Disney+: Hey A.J.! - New Episodes

Friday, February 13

• Disney+ and Hulu: Incas: The Rise and Fall - Premiere

• Disney+: Arranged (Season 1)

• Disney+: Cartoonified! with Phineas and Ferb: Shorts - Premiere

Saturday, February 14

• ​​​​​Disney+: Chibi Tiny Tales: Shorts (Season 7) - Premiere

Monday, February 16

• Hulu: Beyblade X (Season 2B) (Disney XD)

Tuesday, February 17

• Hulu: Keeping Up with the Kardashians (Complete Series) (Versant)

• Disney+: RoboGobo (Season 2) - Premiere

• Hulu: Urchin (2025)

Wednesday, February 18

• Disney+: Armorsaurs - Premiere

• Disney+: Dead Girl Summer

• Disney+: History's Greatest Mysteries (Season 6)

• Disney+: A Roommate to Die For

• Disney+: A Sorority Mom's Guide to Rush

• Disney+: Storage Wars (Season 16)

• Disney+: Trapped in Her Dorm Room

Thursday, February 19

• Hulu: Girl on the Run: The Hunt For America's Most Wanted Woman (Hulu Original) - Premiere

Friday, February 20

• Hulu: Watching You (Season 1) (ITV Studios)

Monday, February 23

• Hulu: Paradise (Season 2) (Hulu Original) - Three-Episode Premiere

Thursday, February 26

• Disney+ and Hulu: Inside the CIA: Secrets and Spies - Premiere

• Hulu: Scrubs (ABC) - Premiere

• Disney+ and Hulu: To Catch a Smuggler (Season 10) - Premiere

Friday, February 27

• Disney+ and Hulu: Ancient Autopsy: Mysteries of the Dead (Season 1)

• Hulu: Kiss of the Spider Woman (2025)

• Disney+: Miraculous World: Tokyo Stellar Force

• Disney+: Sofia the First: Once Upon a Princess - First Time on Disney+

Saturday, February 28

• Hulu: Celebrity Jeopardy! (Season 4) (ABC)

• Disney+ and Hulu: Danger Decoded - Premiere

