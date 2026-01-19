It’s a brand new week and that means new series and new TV show seasons are now airing on television and streaming online.

If you’re looking for a new series to binge-watch, a new TV show to get hooked on with your partner or pals, or just want to know if any of your favorite shows have a new season or special out soon, we’ve got you covered.

While movies are great for a one-night escape, TV shows and streaming series require a little more commitment with (typically) a long-term payoff. Whether you’re looking for your next all-in TV obsession, or just something you can casually play in the background, plenty of new TV shows and series are available to watch this week.

New TV Shows, New Seasons & New Streaming Series Out This Week

This week you can catch Ryan Murphy’s latest, campy horror series for FX, plus a new two-part docuseries about a comedy legend and a high-stakes heist thriller on Amazon Prime.

So, get your remotes (or streaming devices) ready and hit play on these new TV shows now airing, and don't forget to check out last week’s new TV releases here.

Star Search

After 20 years off the air, Netflix’s reboot of the iconic TV talent competition that helped introduce the likes of Britney Spears, Justin Timberlake, and Beyonce will see talented performers across music, comedy, dance, magic, and more compete live weekly. Hosted by Anthony Anderson and featuring judges Chrissy Teigen, Sarah Michelle Gellar, and Jelly Roll, fans watching Star Search at home will vote to determine which contestants move forward to the next round.

Where to watch Star Search: New episodes of the five-week live event will air Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 9PM ET exclusively on Netflix beginning January 20.

The Beauty

Ryan Murphy’s latest horror series blends sci-fi, body horror, and social commentary as a sexually transmitted virus that makes its carrier undeniably attractive comes with deadly side effects. Starring Ashton Kutcher, Rebecca Hall, Bella Hadid, Evan Peters, and more, The Beauty is based on the comic book series of the same name.

Where to watch The Beauty: The first three episodes of the series will premiere on both FX and Hulu at 9PM ET on January 21. Subsequent episodes will air weekly during the same time slot on Wednesdays.

READ MORE: 10 TV Shows Coming to an End in 2026

Steal

An ordinary pension fund company employee (played by Sophie Turner) is forced to transfer billions in pension funds to a gang of violent thieves during a high-stakes heist in Steal. However, a more complex conspiracy is discovered when a detective begins to dig deeper into the shocking case.

Where to watch Steal: All six episodes will become available to stream on January 21 exclusively via Amazon Prime Video.

Finding Her Edge

Finding Her Edge follows a teenage girl from a legendary family of figure skaters who is forced to pretend to be a couple with her new ice partner in order to land a sponsorship. The only problem? She’s still in love with her first skating partner.

Where to watch Finding Her Edge: All episodes premiere exclusively on Netflix on January 22.

Mel Brooks: The 99 Year Old Man!

The life and career of comedy legend Mel Brooks is lovingly explored in this two-part docuseries from Judd Apato and Michael Bonfiglio. Mel Brooks: The 99 Year Old Man! digs into Brooks’ celebrated (and hilarious) work on films such as Blazing Saddles, Spaceballs, Young Frankenstein, and more.

Where to watch Mel Brooks: The 99 Year Old Man!: Part 1 of the two-part series airs January 22 at 8PM ET on HBO, with Part 2 airing the same time the following day. Both parts will be available to stream immediately on HBO Max beginning January 22.

Get our free mobile app