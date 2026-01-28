‘Daredevil: Born Again’: Every Easter Egg in the Season 2 Trailer

The first trailer for Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 confirms that Jessica Jones, played by Krysten Ritter, is making her first appearance in years — and her first appearance in the mainline Marvel Cinematic Universe ever — during this batch of episodes. But the trailer also includes several other teases that make us wonder .... is an even bigger Marvel hero going to show up on the series? Could Spider-Man make an appearance?

We’ll answer that question in our latest MCU video, which is dedicated to all of the Easter eggs, little details, and big secrets you didn’t notice in the Daredevil: Season 2 trailer. We’ll also discuss the meaning of Fisk’s boxing match, where this new black Daredevil costume originates from in Marvel comics, and explain how the supposedly dead Foggy Nelson is back in this season. Watch our full breakdown below:

If you liked that video on all the Easter eggs in the first trailer for Daredevil: Born Again Season 2, check out more of our videos below, including one on the secret cast members in Avengers: Doomsday, one on how the four Avengers: Doomsday teasers combine to tell a story, and one on the fourth teaser for Avengers: Doomsday and Doctor Doom’s master plan. Plus, there’s tons more videos over at ScreenCrush’s YouTube channel. Be sure to subscribe to catch all our future episodes. The second season of Daredevil: Born Again is set to premiere on Disney+ on March 24.

