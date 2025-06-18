Everything New on Disney+ in July 2025

The big title coming to Disney+ in July —at least as far as my kids, and a lot of tweens, are going to be concerned — is Zombies 4: Dawn of the Vampires, the latest installment in the popular musical movie series. This time, y’know, there’s vampires in addition to zombies. I’m looking forward to the inevitable sequel with a school full of Creatures From the Black Lagoon. Gym class at that school would be quite a hoot.

July also includes the final episodes of Marvel’s Ironheart, a special documentary for Jaws’ 50th anniversary, new episodes of the popular Disney Jr. series Mickey Mouse Clubhouse, and the return of Project Runway with original host Heidi Klum.

Here’s the full list of what’s coming to Disney+ in July:

Tuesday, July 1

- Critter Fixers: Country Vets (S6, 12 episodes)

- Lost Treasures of Egypt (S5, 10 episodes)

IRONHEART Marvel loading...

READ MORE: Why Vision Quest Will Be the Best Marvel Show Ever

Disney+ Original

Ironheart - Episodes 4-6 at 6pm PT

Wednesday, July 2

- Miraculous Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir (S6, 8 episodes)

- ZOMBIES (Sing-Along Version)

- ZOMBIES 2 (Sing-Along Version)

- ZOMBIES 3 (Sing-Along Version)

Sunday, July 6

- Investigation Shark Attack (S1, 6 episodes)

- Shark Quest: Hunt for the Apex Predator (S1, 2 episodes)

- Sharks of the North

- Sharks Up Close with Bertie Gregory

- Super Shark Highway (S1, 6 episodes)

Wednesday, July 9

- Ancient Aliens: Origins (S1, 12 episodes)

Disney+ Original

People and Places: Shorts - Premiere

Thursday, July 10

- Summer Baking Championship (S1, 8 episodes)

Disney+ Original

Suspicious Minds - Premiere

Universal Universal loading...

Friday, July 11

- Jaws @ 50: The Definitive Inside Story

New to Disney+

ZOMBIES 4: Dawn of the Vampires - Premiere

Thursday, July 17

- America's Funniest Home Videos (S13-15, 67 episodes)

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

New to Disney+

Disneyland Resort P.O.V. Walkthroughs - Premiere

Friday, July 18

- Megastructures: Real Madrid Super Stadium

Disney Disney loading...

Tuesday, July 22

New to Disney+

Mickey Mouse Clubhouse+ - Premiere

Wednesday, July 23

New to Disney+

Kiff (Season 2) - Premiere

Saturday, July 26

- BBQ Brawl (S1-2, 14 episodes)

- Theme Song Takeover (S4, 6 episodes)

- Ultimate Summer Cook-Off (S1, 4 episodes)

Monday, July 28

- Hurricane Katrina: Race Against Time (S1, 5 episodes)

Wednesday, July 30

- Big City Greens (S4, 10 episodes)

- StuGo: Shorts (S1, 6 episodes)

New to Disney+

StuGo - Premiere

Thursday, July 31

- Project Runway (S1-4, 51 episodes)

New to Disney+

Project Runway (Season 21) - Two-Episode Premiere at 9pm and 10pm PT

Get our free mobile app