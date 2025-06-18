Everything New on Disney+ in July 2025
The big title coming to Disney+ in July —at least as far as my kids, and a lot of tweens, are going to be concerned — is Zombies 4: Dawn of the Vampires, the latest installment in the popular musical movie series. This time, y’know, there’s vampires in addition to zombies. I’m looking forward to the inevitable sequel with a school full of Creatures From the Black Lagoon. Gym class at that school would be quite a hoot.
July also includes the final episodes of Marvel’s Ironheart, a special documentary for Jaws’ 50th anniversary, new episodes of the popular Disney Jr. series Mickey Mouse Clubhouse, and the return of Project Runway with original host Heidi Klum.
Here’s the full list of what’s coming to Disney+ in July:
Tuesday, July 1
- Critter Fixers: Country Vets (S6, 12 episodes)
- Lost Treasures of Egypt (S5, 10 episodes)
Disney+ Original
Ironheart - Episodes 4-6 at 6pm PT
Wednesday, July 2
- Miraculous Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir (S6, 8 episodes)
- ZOMBIES (Sing-Along Version)
- ZOMBIES 2 (Sing-Along Version)
- ZOMBIES 3 (Sing-Along Version)
Sunday, July 6
- Investigation Shark Attack (S1, 6 episodes)
- Shark Quest: Hunt for the Apex Predator (S1, 2 episodes)
- Sharks of the North
- Sharks Up Close with Bertie Gregory
- Super Shark Highway (S1, 6 episodes)
Wednesday, July 9
- Ancient Aliens: Origins (S1, 12 episodes)
Disney+ Original
People and Places: Shorts - Premiere
Thursday, July 10
- Summer Baking Championship (S1, 8 episodes)
Disney+ Original
Suspicious Minds - Premiere
Friday, July 11
- Jaws @ 50: The Definitive Inside Story
New to Disney+
ZOMBIES 4: Dawn of the Vampires - Premiere
Thursday, July 17
- America's Funniest Home Videos (S13-15, 67 episodes)
New to Disney+
Disneyland Resort P.O.V. Walkthroughs - Premiere
Friday, July 18
- Megastructures: Real Madrid Super Stadium
Tuesday, July 22
New to Disney+
Mickey Mouse Clubhouse+ - Premiere
Wednesday, July 23
New to Disney+
Kiff (Season 2) - Premiere
Saturday, July 26
- BBQ Brawl (S1-2, 14 episodes)
- Theme Song Takeover (S4, 6 episodes)
- Ultimate Summer Cook-Off (S1, 4 episodes)
Monday, July 28
- Hurricane Katrina: Race Against Time (S1, 5 episodes)
Wednesday, July 30
- Big City Greens (S4, 10 episodes)
- StuGo: Shorts (S1, 6 episodes)
New to Disney+
StuGo - Premiere
Thursday, July 31
- Project Runway (S1-4, 51 episodes)
New to Disney+
Project Runway (Season 21) - Two-Episode Premiere at 9pm and 10pm PT