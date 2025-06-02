It’s already been four years since we’ve seen the Vision appear in a Marvel Cinematic Universe film or TV show. That’s a long time for a superhero to go MIA. Still, of all the shows Marvel is working on for Disney+ in the future, the one we might be most excited for is Vision’s solo series, Vision Quest.

For the reason why, check out our latest Marvel video. In it, we’ll explore the MCU history of the Vision, and then discuss what material Vision Quest could cover given some of the most notable Marvel Comics storyline that feature the Vision. We’ll also talk about the “Vision Quest” arc from The Avengers comic book and the Tom King Vision comic of recent years, and how they could be adapted to this show as well. We’ll also discuss some of the wild casting rumors for Vision Quest, including the return of James Spader’s Ultron and the MCU debut of Jocasta.

Watch our full Vision Quest theory video below:

If you liked that video on the upcoming VisionQuest series and why it could be Marvel’s best Disney+ show, check out more of our videos below, including one breaking down the new trailer for Ironheart on Disney+, one on what Thunderbolts* means for the future of the MCU, and one on the ending of Thunderbolts* and the future of the MCU. Plus, there’s tons more videos over at ScreenCrush’s YouTube channel. Be sure to subscribe to catch all our future episodes. Thunderbolts* is now playing in theaters. Vision Quest is expected to premiere on Disney+ some time in 2026.

