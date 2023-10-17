The second season of Loki continues into November on Disney+ — and after the show wraps up its latest batch of six episodes, you can also watch a making-of documentary about the season, the latest in Marvel’s ongoing series of Assembled specials.

November on Disney+ will also feature the return of the legacyquel TV series The Santa Clauses starring Tim Allen, as well as more episodes of the new Goosebumps TV series. There’s also a new season of Behind the Attraction, Disney’s show about the history behind its theme parks beloved rides.

Here’s the full list of what’s coming in November 2023 to Disney+:

Wednesday, November 1

New Library Titles

- Firebuds (S2, 5 episodes)

- The Incredible Dr. Pol (S23, 10 episodes)

- Kiff (S1, 3 episodes)

- The Villains of Valley View (S2, 3 episodes)

Disney+ Originals

Behind the Attraction (Season 2) - Premiere, All Episodes Streaming

The Three Detectives - Premiere

Thursday, November 2

Disney+ Originals

Loki (Season 2) - Episode 5 (Available at 6:00pm PT)

Friday, November 3

New Library Titles

- Spider-Man: Far From Home

Disney+ Originals

Marvel Studios Legends - “Carol Danvers,” “Kamala Khan,” “Monica Rambeau”

Goosebumps - Episode 8

Monday, November 6

New Library Titles

- JFK: One Day in America (S1, 3 episodes)

Tuesday, November 7

Live on Disney+

Dancing with the Stars (Season 32), New Episode

Wednesday, November 8

New Library Titles

- Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures (S1, 6 episodes)

Disney+ Originals

Daddies on Request (Season 2) - Premiere, All Episodes Streaming

The Santa Clauses (Season 2) - Two Episode Premiere

Thursday, November 9

Disney+ Originals

Loki (Season 2) - Episode 6 (Available at 6:00pm PT)

Friday, November 10

New to Disney+

Goosebumps - Episode 9

Tuesday, November 14

Live on Disney+

Dancing with the Stars (Season 32) - New Episode

Wednesday, November 15

New Library Titles

- The Ghost and Molly McGee (S2, 4 episodes)

- Hamster & Gretel (S1, 4 episodes)

- Me & Mickey (Shorts) (S2, 22 episodes)

- Mickey Mouse Funhouse (S2, 8 episodes)

- To Catch a Smuggler (S6, 8 episodes)

Disney+ Originals

The Santa Clauses (Season 2) - Episode 3

Friday, November 17

Disney+ Originals

Dashing Through the Snow - Premiere

Goosebumps - Season One Finale

Monday, November 20

New Library Titles

- Incredible Animal Journeys (S1, 6 episodes)

Tuesday, November 21

Live on Disney+

Dancing with the Stars (Season 32) - New Episode

Wednesday, November 22

New Library Titles

- Hailey’s on It! (S1, 3 episodes)

- Meet Spidey and his Amazing Friends (S3, 6 episodes)

- Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends (S2, 5 episodes)

Disney+ Originals

The Santa Clauses (Season 2) - Episode 4

Thursday, November 23

New to Disney+

The Naughty Nine - Disney Original Movie

Tuesday, November 28

Live on Disney+

Dancing with the Stars (Season 32) - New Episode

Wednesday, November 29

New Library Titles

- Life Below Zero (S21, 11 episodes)

- Lost Cities Revealed with Albert Lin (S1, 6 episodes)

- Mickey’s Christmas Tales (Shorts) (S1, 5 episodes)

Disney+ Originals

Assembled: The Making of Loki Season 2 - Premiere

The Santa Clauses (Season 2) - Episode 5