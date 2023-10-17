Everything New on Disney+ in November 2023
The second season of Loki continues into November on Disney+ — and after the show wraps up its latest batch of six episodes, you can also watch a making-of documentary about the season, the latest in Marvel’s ongoing series of Assembled specials.
November on Disney+ will also feature the return of the legacyquel TV series The Santa Clauses starring Tim Allen, as well as more episodes of the new Goosebumps TV series. There’s also a new season of Behind the Attraction, Disney’s show about the history behind its theme parks beloved rides.
Here’s the full list of what’s coming in November 2023 to Disney+:
Wednesday, November 1
New Library Titles
- Firebuds (S2, 5 episodes)
- The Incredible Dr. Pol (S23, 10 episodes)
- Kiff (S1, 3 episodes)
- The Villains of Valley View (S2, 3 episodes)
Disney+ Originals
Behind the Attraction (Season 2) - Premiere, All Episodes Streaming
The Three Detectives - Premiere
Thursday, November 2
Disney+ Originals
Loki (Season 2) - Episode 5 (Available at 6:00pm PT)
Friday, November 3
New Library Titles
- Spider-Man: Far From Home
Disney+ Originals
Marvel Studios Legends - “Carol Danvers,” “Kamala Khan,” “Monica Rambeau”
Goosebumps - Episode 8
Monday, November 6
New Library Titles
- JFK: One Day in America (S1, 3 episodes)
Tuesday, November 7
Live on Disney+
Dancing with the Stars (Season 32), New Episode
Wednesday, November 8
New Library Titles
- Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures (S1, 6 episodes)
Disney+ Originals
Daddies on Request (Season 2) - Premiere, All Episodes Streaming
The Santa Clauses (Season 2) - Two Episode Premiere
Thursday, November 9
Disney+ Originals
Loki (Season 2) - Episode 6 (Available at 6:00pm PT)
Friday, November 10
New to Disney+
Goosebumps - Episode 9
Tuesday, November 14
Live on Disney+
Dancing with the Stars (Season 32) - New Episode
Wednesday, November 15
New Library Titles
- The Ghost and Molly McGee (S2, 4 episodes)
- Hamster & Gretel (S1, 4 episodes)
- Me & Mickey (Shorts) (S2, 22 episodes)
- Mickey Mouse Funhouse (S2, 8 episodes)
- To Catch a Smuggler (S6, 8 episodes)
Disney+ Originals
The Santa Clauses (Season 2) - Episode 3
Friday, November 17
Disney+ Originals
Dashing Through the Snow - Premiere
Goosebumps - Season One Finale
Monday, November 20
New Library Titles
- Incredible Animal Journeys (S1, 6 episodes)
Tuesday, November 21
Live on Disney+
Dancing with the Stars (Season 32) - New Episode
Wednesday, November 22
New Library Titles
- Hailey’s on It! (S1, 3 episodes)
- Meet Spidey and his Amazing Friends (S3, 6 episodes)
- Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends (S2, 5 episodes)
Disney+ Originals
The Santa Clauses (Season 2) - Episode 4
Thursday, November 23
New to Disney+
The Naughty Nine - Disney Original Movie
Tuesday, November 28
Live on Disney+
Dancing with the Stars (Season 32) - New Episode
Wednesday, November 29
New Library Titles
- Life Below Zero (S21, 11 episodes)
- Lost Cities Revealed with Albert Lin (S1, 6 episodes)
- Mickey’s Christmas Tales (Shorts) (S1, 5 episodes)
Disney+ Originals
Assembled: The Making of Loki Season 2 - Premiere
The Santa Clauses (Season 2) - Episode 5