With Jonathan Majors’ recent firing by Marvel, the Marvel Cinematic Universe is in desperate need for a new main villain. They could cast a new actor as Kang, but more likely they will bring in a totally new bad guy to become the focus of the rest of Marvel’s “Multiverse Saga.” A lot of people think that will be Doctor Doom, easily the most famous and iconic Marvel Comics villain who has yet to appear in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. (Marvel regained the rights to the Doctor Doom character when they acquired 20th Century Fox.)

But what if there’s been a villain pulling the strings behind the scenes at Marvel all along? What if Doctor Doom has been a part of the MCU from the very beginning but simply never appeared on camera? Our latest video speculates about how the MCU could introduce Doom not as a brand-new character but as an integral part of the universe from the very beginning. Watch it below:

READ MORE: The Evolution of Marvel’s Iconic Logo

If you liked that video on how Doctor Doom could have secretly been the guy behind everything in the Marvel Cinematic Universe since the very beginning, check out more of our videos below, including our review of Marvel’s Echo in full, all the Easter eggs in the debut episode of Echo, and one recapping Daredevil (and Hawkeye) before Echo premiered. Plus, there’s tons more videos over at ScreenCrush’s YouTube channel. Be sure to subscribe to catch all our future episodes. The latest Marvel Cinematic Universe show, Echo, is now available in full on Disney+.

Sign up for Disney+ here.

Get our free mobile app