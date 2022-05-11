Every ‘Doctor Strange 2’ Plot Hole (And How To Explain Them)

On our Twitter account and our YouTube community page, we’ve been getting a lot of questions about Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness. Marvel fans are loving the film, but they are also wondering how the multiverse works, how it relates to time travel, and whether the explanations for both given in Loki and Spider-Man: No Way Home fully line up with the events featured in Multiverse of Madness.

In our latest Doctor Strange video we tackle your questions, and try our best to explain every potential plot hole in the film. Why did Doctor Strange remember the events of No Way Home if he cast a forgetting spell? Can America Chavez time travel? What exactly is a Nexus being? Why don’t we see the Vision in any of the other universes Strange and Wanda visit? If Wanda can create people at will, why not recreate her kids if she misses them so badly? Did the incursions we’ve already seen in shows like What If...? or movies like Avengers: Endgame cause incursions? See all the plot holes (and our potential explanations) below:

If you liked our video on the potential plot holes in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, check out more of our videos below, including our spoiler review video, our video on what happens next for Wanda after Multiverse of Madness, and our full break down of the Easter eggs in Multiverse of Madness.

