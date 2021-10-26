‘Doctor Strange 2’ Will Undergo Reshoots Next Month

Benedict Cumberbatch has confirmed that reshoots for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness are scheduled before the end of this year. The latest installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe has faced a series of delays due to Covid-19, and it looks like director Sam Raimi is taking the extra time to get some more footage to improve the film.

Serving as a direct sequel to 2016’s Doctor Strange, the new Marvel flick stars Cumberbatch as Marvel’s neurosurgeon-turned-superhero. Elizabeth Olsen will reprise her MCU role of Wanda Maximoff, also known as the Scarlet Witch, hot off her own critically-acclaimed spinoff series WandaVision. The rest of the announced cast includes Benedict Wong as Wong, Rachel McAdams as Christine Palmer, Chiwetel Ejiofor as Karl Mordo, and Xochitl Gomez as America Chavez.

During a recent interview on The Today Show, Cumberbatch was asked if he had any updates on Doctor Strange 2. “Very excited, Sam Raimi’s at the helm, so expect extraordinary things,” Cumberbatch replied. “And yeah, we're in the middle of making it even better. We've got some reshoots coming up in November and December, and then it comes out in May. And I guess you'll have to wait until then.”

Here's the full clip below:

Of course, Cumberbatch is remaining tight-lipped on what those reshoots could possibly mean for the MCU. Still, it’s exciting that the delays will likely result in a more cohesive end result. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is currently scheduled to be released on May 6, 2022.