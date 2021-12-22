‘Doctor Strange 2’: Every Easter Egg in the New Trailer

The trailer for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is here and it begins with lines of dialogue from Spider-Man: No Way Home — sort of. We hear Wong say “Strange, don’t cast that spell” to Doctor Strange, just as he did in the trailer for No Way Home. But when Spider-Man: No Way Home finally arrived in theaters, that line had been cut from the movie. It still lives on in this trailer though. Blame it on the multiverse, I guess.

For more weird Easter eggs, secrets, and little Marvel references you might have missed in the new Doctor Strange trailer, watch our new video below. We break down the film’s connections to No Way Home, the clues to the movie’s secret villain, examine how Multiverse of Madness will be different from the first Doctor Strange, the meaning of Strange’s broken watch, and where the evil Doctor Strange comes from. Could there be variants of all the characters in the movie, not just Strange? Let’s see...

