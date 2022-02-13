The New ‘Doctor Strange’ Trailer Features … An X-Men Cameo?!?

Talk about a teaser!

The Super Bowl spot for Marvel’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is a full-blown, two-minute trailer. And it features plenty of tantalizing details, including more on the trouble with the multiverse that Strange has caused by helping Spider-Man in No Way Home. But then, about half way through the trailer, Strange is apprehended by some kind of mutliversal police force. You assume he’s about to come face-to-face with Kang, or He Who Remains, or maybe even Sylvie from Loki. But no, he’s confronted instead by ... Professor Xavier from the X-Men?

Xavier doesn’t appear onscreen, at least from the front. But that is Patrick Stewart’s unmistakable voice in that scene. Theoretically, he could be playing a new character. But why would you cast Patrick Stewart in a Marvel movie and not have him play Professor X? Not to mention, we’ve already seen previous Spider-Men cross through the multiverse into in the MCU in No Way Home. So bringing the X-Men into the fold in Multiverse of Madness makes perfect sense.

Watch the entire trailer below:

Here’s the film’s official poster, and several new images from the Multiverse of Madness:

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness: New Images Sam Raimi directs the Doctor Strange sequel, which sees Strange trying to repair the damage to the multiverse he inadvertently caused in Spider-Man: No Way Home. The film is scheduled to open in theaters on May 6, 2022.

If the potential addition of the X-Men to the MCU wasn’t exciting enough, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness also brings a director through the multiverse into Marvel Studios, with Sam Raimi — the director behind the original Spider-Man trilogy — helming his first superhero movie since 2007.

Here is the film’s official synopsis:

In Marvel Studios’ “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” the MCU unlocks the Multiverse and pushes its boundaries further than ever before. Journey into the unknown with Doctor Strange, who, with the help of mystical allies both old and new, traverses the mind-bending and dangerous alternate realities of the Multiverse to confront a mysterious new adversary.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is scheduled to open in theaters on May 6, 2022.

Actors Who Turned Down Major Marvel Roles Not everyone wants to be a part of the Marvel universe. These actors all got offered high-profile gigs in Marvel movies and turned them down.