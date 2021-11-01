New ‘Doctor Strange 2’ Merchandise May Reveal the Film’s Villain

For months, there have been rumors floating around the internet about the identity of the villain in the upcoming Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. But that’s all they were, rumors. And, frankly, that’s all they still are. But at least one piece of merchandise for the movie has popped up online, and it features that same villain squaring off with Doctor Strange. So now the rumor seems ... a little less rumor-y.

The villain in question is Shuma-Gorath, a big green squid monster with all sorts of magical abilities. He’s appeared throughout the years in Doctor Strange comics; he’s typically portrayed as an interdimensional conqueror who wants to add our world to his collection of universes he controls. He was also one of the playable characters in Capcom’s ’90s video games like the popular Marvel Super Heroes and Marvel vs. Capcom 2.

And now here he is, on the box for this Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness puzzle that’s available on Booktopia.

This “Adult Colouring Pad & Puzzle” is not a guarantee that Shuma-Gorath shows up in Multiverse of Madness. Marvel releases tons of merchandise connected to their movies; some of it is accurate to the events onscreen and some of it is not. The Doctor Strange in this box art looks more like the character of Marvel Comics than Benedict Cumberbatch (look at the costume, for example) so it could just be a generic puzzle that Marvel slapped some Multiverse of Madness branding on because that might make it sell better. We’ll probably know for sure down the line when we get the first trailer for the movie.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is scheduled to open in theaters on May 6, 2022.