Doctor Strange is the Sorcerer Supreme. He is an Avenger. He is one of the longest-running heroes in the history of Marvel Comics. But ... is he a hero? When you look at what he has done in Doctor Strange and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, you see a guy who has made a lot of mistakes. He refuses to follow orders. He uses the Time Stone when he’s not supposed to. He does everything his way, on his own, even when he’s warned not to. And time and again his actions have major consequences for the multiverse. He kind of acts like ... a villain.

That’s the subject of our latest Marvel video, which looks at all of Strange’s actions in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and how they add up to a guy who actually might be the true villain of the Multiverse Saga. We look at the events of Doctor Strange and Multiverse of Madness, show how he repeatedly made poor choices, and predict that it will be Doctor Strange who releases Kang and leads to the events of Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars. Watch the full video below:

