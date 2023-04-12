HBO Orders New ‘Game of Thrones’ Prequel Series

How many prequels can a single television series get? It seems like HBO is determined to find out.

As part of their enormous announcement of new programming coming to Max (the former HBO Max, which you are no longer allowed to call HBO Max, ever under any circumstances) HBO revealed that they had ordered a second Game of Thrones prequel to compliment the ongoing House of the Dragons. This one has the somewhat unwieldy title A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight.

Here is how the new show is described:

A century before the events of “Game of Thrones,” two unlikely heroes wandered Westeros… a young, naïve but courageous knight, Ser Duncan the Tall, and his diminutive squire, Egg. Set in an age when the Targaryen line still holds the Iron Throne and the memory of the last dragon has not yet passed from living memory, great destinies, powerful foes, and dangerous exploits all await these improbable and incomparable friends.

In other words, this is the long-rumored “Dunk and Egg” prequel series that has previously been mentioned as a potential Game of Thrones continuation on HBO.

The Dunk and Egg characters come from a trilogy of novellas by Game of Thrones author George R.R. Martin. The first was titled The Hedge Knight (followed by The Sworn Sword and The Mystery Knight). The later collection that grouped all three novellas into a single volume was titled A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms — hence the slightly confusing title of the new television series. The novellas are set about 100 years before the start of the primary Game of Thrones books.

HBO also recently announced that House of the Dragon Season 2 is now in production, and is expected to premiere some time in 2024. Other Game of Thrones prequels beyond these two shows are also rumored to be in development at HBO.

