‘Echo’ Season 1 Review: Did Marvel Get Back on Track?

Marvel tried something new with Echo. It was a darker series than we’re used to seeing on Disney+ and it was the first “Marvel Spotlight” show, supposedly a new subset of Marvel TV series that will be totally accessible to less experienced viewers and stand apart from the rest of the larger Marvel Cinematic Universe story. Plus, Marvel released the entire season in a single batch, rather than stretching it out with new weekly episodes.

But did it work? That’s the subject of our latest video, where we convene a panel of experts — ScreenCrush’s Ryan Arey and Colton Ogburn, and IDW comics editor Heather Antos — to discuss the first season of Echo. What worked? What didn’t? Was this real the adult-oriented show we were promised? Did they treat Echo’s culture with respect? Was the show so short at only five episodes? And what should we make of Echo’s new super powers? Watch our full review below:

