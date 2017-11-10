We haven’t heard much about Netflix and My Chemical Romance lead Gerard Way’s The Umbrella Academy adaptation since its announcement in July, but consider school in session. Tallulah star Ellen Page is our first member of the cast, albeit in a notably powerless role.

Per The Hollywood Reporter, Page will take the role of Vanya, described as “the black sheep of her dysfunctional family. She is the only one of Reginald Hargreeves’ adopted children with no supernatural abilities. A meek and insecure wallflower, Vanya struggles to find her place in the world.” The series follows the estranged members of a dysfunctional family of superheroes (The Umbrella Academy), including The Monocle, Spaceboy, The Kraken, The Rumor, The Séance, Number Five, The Horror, and The White Violin, The team “work together to solve their father’s mysterious death while coming apart at the seams due to their divergent personalities and abilities.”

Netflix has ordered ten episodes of the new series for 2018, based on the Eisner award-winning comic created by Gerard Way and illustrated by Gabriel Bá. Fargo alum Steve Blackman will serve as executive producer and showrunner, with Gerard Way co-executive producing a pilot script from The Exorcist writer Jeremy Slater.

Stay tuned for the latest as The Umbrella Academy casts more of its dysfunctional family.