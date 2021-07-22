Emilia Clarke Confirms Marvel Role in ‘Secret Invasion’

The secret is out ... sort of.

Reports surfaced back in April that Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke would join the cast of Marvel’s upcoming Disney+ series Secret Invasion. At the time, Marvel had no comment on the rumors, because they never have any comment on this sort of casting news until they’re ready to confirm it at some big comic convention or as a surprise appearance in some post-credits scene.

This week, though, Clarke at least confirmed that those were reports were true — although when she was asked about them on The Tonight Show by Jimmy Fallon, she sounded nervous just saying the words Secret Invasion out loud. It’s not like the show itself is a secret!

Clarke even admitted she’s “already scared” about screwing the whole thing up by revealing some detail she’s not supposed to. She added:

The first people I spoke to from Marvel were their security team and I am convinced that there is a man outside my house. There's been a car parked there for a long time, and I swear to God, he's undercover.

What do you think Marvel calls their security team? Lemme guess: Damage Control.

Undercover agents shadowing actors to ensure they don’t reveal the secrets of their upcoming projects? Can we see that Marvel Disney+ series? We would watch the hell out of that.

Secret Invasion, which has something to do with a secretive invasion from space, will also star Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury, Ben Mendelsohn as the alien Talos from Captain Marvel, plus Olivia Colman, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Christopher McDonald, and Carmen Ejogo, all in as-yet undisclosed roles. I don’t want a visit from Damage Control, so let’s just leave it at that for now. You can watch Clarke’s full appearance on The Tonight Show below: