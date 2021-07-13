Emmys 2021: The Complete List of Nominations

The nominees for 2021’s Primetime Emmy Awards were announced today by Ron Cephas Jones and Jasmine Cephas Jones. It is an interesting group of shows and TV movies, all of which were released between June 1, 2020 and May 31, 2021 — in other words, this is an entirely pandemic era Emmy show.

Some of your favorite shows scored major nominations this year including The Mandalorian, up for Best Drama Series, and WandaVision, which was nominated for Best Limited Series and for Best Actor and Actress for stars Paul Bettany and Elizabeth Olsen. Meanwhile Cobra Kai was nominated for ... Best Comedy Series? We love Cobra Kai, but is it a comedy series? Apparently the Emmys think so.

Here’s the list of 2021 Emmy nominees: The 73rd Emmy Awards will air on CBS on September 19 at 8PM ET. For the first time, they’ll also be streaming on Paramount+. The telecast will be hosted by Cedric the Entertainer.

Drama Series

The Boys

Bridgerton

The Crown

The Handmaid’s Tale

Lovecraft Country

The Mandalorian

Pose

This Is Us

Netflix

Comedy Series

Black-ish

Cobra Kai

Emily in Paris

Hacks

The Flight Attendant

The Kominsky Method

Ted Lasso

Limited Series

I May Destroy You

Mare of Easttown

The Queen’s Gambit

The Underground Railroad

WandaVision

TV Movie

Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square

Oslo

Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia

Sylvie’s Love

Uncle Frank

Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Jonathan Majors, Lovecraft Country

Josh O’Connor, The Crown

Rege-Jean Page, Bridgerton

Billy Porter, Pose

Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason

HBO

Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Uzo Aduba, In Treatment

Olivia Colman, The Crown

Emma Corrin, The Crown

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Mj Rodriguez, Pose

Jurnee Smollett, Lovecraft Country

Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

William H. Macy, Shameless

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Kenan Thompson, Kenan

Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Aidy Bryant, Shrill

Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant

Allison Janney, Mom

Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish

Jean Smart, Hacks

Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Paul Bettany, WandaVision

Hugh Grant, The Undoing

Ewan McGregor, Halston

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton

Leslie Odom, Jr., Hamilton

Marvel

Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You

Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha

Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision

Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen’s Gambit

Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown

Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Hacks

Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live

Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

Brendan Hunt, Ted Lasso

Nick Mohammed, Ted Lasso

Jeremy Swift, Ted Lasso

Paul Reiser, The Kominsky Method

Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Cecily Strong, Saturday Night Live

Aidy Bryant, Saturday Night Live

Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live

Juno Temple, Ted Lasso

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Rosie Perez, The Flight Attendant

Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

Alec Baldwin, Saturday Night Live

Dave Chappelle, Saturday Night Live

Daniel Kalluya, Saturday Night Live

Dan Levy, Saturday Night Live

Morgan Freeman, The Kominsky Method

Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

Issa Rae, A Black Lady Sketch Show

Yvette Nicole Brown, A Black Lady Sketch Show

Jane Adams, Hacks

Maya Rudolph, Saturday Night Live

Kristen Wiig, Saturday Night Live

Bernadette Peters, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist

Apple

Directing in a Comedy Series

James Burrows, B Positive

Lucia Aniello, Hacks

James Widdoes, Mom

Zack Braff, Ted Lasso

MJ Delaney, Ted Lasso

Declan Lowney, Ted Lasso

Susanna Fogel, The Flight Attendant

Writing in a Comedy Series

Meredith Scardino, Girls5Eva

Lucia Aniello, Jen Statsky, and Paul W. Downs, Hacks

Maya Erskine, Pen15

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Jason Sideikis, Brendan Hunt, Bill Lawrence, Joe Kelly, Ted Lasso

Steve Yockey, The Flight Attendant

Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Michael K. Williams, Lovecraft Country

John Lithgow, Perry Mason

Tobias Menzies, The Crown

O-T Fagbenle, The Handmaid’s Tale

Max Minghella, The Handmaid’s Tale

Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid’s Tale

Giancarlo Esposito, The Mandalorian

Chris Sullivan, This Is Us

Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Aunjanue Ellis, Lovecraft Country

Gillian Anderson, The Crown

Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown

Emerald Fennell, The Crown

Madeline Brewer, The Handmaid’s Tale

Ann Dowd, The Handmaid’s Tale

Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid’s Tale

Samira Wiley, The Handmaid’s Tale

Guest Actor in a Drama Series

Courtney B. Vance, Lovecraft Country

Charles Dance, The Crown

Don Cheadle, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Timothy Olyphant, The Mandalorian

Carl Weathers, The Mandalorian

Guest Actress in a Drama Series

Sophie Okonedo, Ratched

Claire Foy, The Crown

Alexis Bledel, The Handmaid’s Tale

McKenna Grace, The Handmaid’s Tale

Phylicia Rashad, This Is Us

Lucasfilm

Directing in a Drama Series

Julie Anne Robinson, Bridgerton

Steven Canals, Pose

Jessica Hobbs, The Crown

Benjamin Caron, The Crown

Liz Garbus, The Handmaid’s Tale

Jon Favreau, The Mandalorian

Writing in a Drama Series

Misha Green, Lovecraft Country

Ryan Murphy, Steven Canals, Our Lady J, Brad Falchuk, Janet Mock, Pose

Rebecca Sonnenshine, The Boys

Peter Morgan, The Crown

Yahlin Chang, The Hahndmaid’s Tale

Dave Filoni, The Mandalorian

Jon Favreau, The Mandalorian

Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Jonathan Groff, Hamilton

Anthony Ramos, Hamilton

Daveed Diggs, Hamilton

Paapa Essiedu, I May Destroy You

Evan Peters, Mare of Easttown

Thomas Brodie-Sangster, The Queens Gambit

Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Philllipa Soo, Hamilton

Renee Elise Goldsberry, Hamilton

Julianne Nicholson, Mare of Easttown

Jean Smart, Mare of Easttown

Moses Ingram, The Queen‘s Gambit

Kathryn Hahn, WandaVision

Marvel

Directing in a Limited Series or Movie

Thomas Kail, Hamilton

Sam Miller, Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You

Sam Miller, I May Destroy You

Craig Zobel, Mare of Easttown

Scott Frank, The Queen’s Gambit

Barry Jenkins, The Underground Railroad

Matt Shakman, WandaVision

Writing in a Limited Series or Movie

Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You

Brad Ingelsby, Mare of Easttown

Scott Frank, The Queen’s Gambit

Chuck Hayward, Peter Cameron, WandaVision

Jac Schaeffer, WandaVision

Laura Donney, WandaVision

Competition Program

The Amazing Race

Nailed It!

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice

Structured Reality Program

Antiques Roadshow

Property Brothers: Home Forever

Queer Eye

Running Wild With Bear Grylls

Shark Tank

Unstructured Reality Program

Becoming

Below Deck

Indian Matchmaking

RuPaul’s Drag Race Untucked

Selling Sunset

Directing of a Reality Program

Queer Eye

RuPaul’s Drag Race

The Amazing Race

The Voice

Top Chef

Variety Talk Series

Conan

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah

Jimmy Kimmel Live

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Reality Host

Nicole Byer, Nailed It!

The cast of Queer Eye

RuPaul, RuPaul’s Drag Race

The cast of Shark Tank

The cast of Top Chef

