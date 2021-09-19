Emmys 2021: The Full List of Winners

The annual Emmy Awards celebrated the best from the world of television once again. And this year, apparently the best of television mostly came from England. The Crown was the biggest winner on the drama side of things, taking home Best Drama Series, Best Lead Actress, Best Lead Actor, Best Supporting Actress, Best Supporting Actor, Best Direction, and Best Writing. For comedies, Ted Lasso reigned supreme. It won Best Comedy Series, Best Lead Actor, Best Supporting Actress, and Best Supporting Actor.

If you were tuning in hoping to see WandaVision or The Mandalorian take home some prizes, you were disappointed; both shows were shut out of the top awards. But Ewan McGregor won an Emmy for Halston so that’s like an Emmy for Star Wars once removed.

Here are this year’s (extremely long) list of nominees and winners.

Drama Series

The Boys (Amazon)

Bridgerton (Netflix)

The Crown (Netflix) - WINNER

The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)

Lovecraft Country (HBO)

The Mandalorian (Disney+)

Pose (FX)

This Is Us (NBC)

Lead Actress, Drama

Uzo Aduba, In Treatment (HBO)

Olivia Colman, The Crown (Netflix) - WINNER

Emma Corrin, The Crown (Netflix)

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)

Mj Rodriguez, Pose (FX)

Jurnee Smollett, Lovecraft Country (HBO)

Lead Actor, Drama

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us (NBC)

Jonathan Majors, Lovecraft Country (HBO)

Josh O’Connor, The Crown (Netflix) - WINNER

Rege-Jean Page, Bridgerton (Netflix)

Billy Porter, Pose (FX)

Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason (HBO)

Supporting Actress, Drama

Gillian Anderson, The Crown (Netflix) - WINNER

Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown (Netflix)

Emerald Fennell, The Crown (Netflix)

Madeline Brewer, The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)

Ann Dowd, The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)

Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)

Samira Wiley, The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)

Aunjanue Ellis, Lovecraft Country (HBO)

Supporting Actor, Drama

Tobias Menzies, The Crown (Netflix) - WINNER

O-T Fagbenle, The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)

Max Minghella, The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)

Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)

Michael K. Williams, Lovecraft Country (HBO)

Giancarlo Esposito, The Mandalorian (Disney+)

John Lithgow, Perry Mason (HBO)

Chris Sullivan, This Is Us (NBC)

Comedy Series

Black-ish (ABC)

Cobra Kai (Netflix)

Emily in Paris (Netflix)

Hacks (HBO Max)

The Flight Attendant (HBO Max)

The Kominsky Method (Netflix)

Pen15 (Hulu)

Ted Lasso (Apple TV+) - WINNER

Lead Actress, Comedy

Aidy Bryant, Shrill (Hulu)

Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant (HBO Max)

Allison Janney, Mom (CBS)

Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish (ABC)

Jean Smart, Hacks (HBO Max) - WINNER

Lead Actor, Comedy

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish (ABC)

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method (Netflix)

William H. Macy, Shameless (Showtime)

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso (Apple TV+) - WINNER

Kenan Thompson, Kenan (NBC)

Supporting Actress, Comedy

Rosie Perez, The Flight Attendant (HBO Max)

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks (HBO Max)

Aidy Bryant, Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Cecily Strong, Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Juno Temple, Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso (Apple TV+) - WINNER

Supporting Actor, Comedy

Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Hacks (HBO Max)

Paul Reiser, The Kominsky Method (Netflix)

Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso (Apple TV+) - WINNER

Brendan Hunt, Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

Nick Mohammed, Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

Jeremy Swift, Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

Limited Series

I May Destroy You (HBO)

Mare of Easttown (HBO)

The Queen’s Gambit (Netflix) - WINNER

The Underground Railroad (Amazon)

WandaVision (Disney+)

Lead Actress, Limited Series, Movie or Anthology

Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You (HBO)

Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha (National Geographic)

Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision (Disney+)

Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen’s Gambit (Netflix)

Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown (HBO) - WINNER

Lead Actor, Limited Series, Movie or Anthology

Paul Bettany, WandaVision (Disney+)

Hugh Grant, The Undoing (HBO)

Ewan McGregor, Halston (Netflix) - WINNER

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton (Disney+)

Leslie Odom, Jr., Hamilton (Disney+)

Supporting Actress, Limited Series, Movie or Anthology

Renée Elise Goldsberry, Hamilton (Disney+)

Phillipa Soo, Hamilton (Disney+)

Julianne Nicholson, Mare of Easttown (HBO) - WINNER

Jean Smart, Mare of Easttown (HBO)

Moses Ingram, The Queen’s Gambit (Netflix)

Kathryn Hahn, WandaVision (Disney+)

Supporting Actor, Limited Series, Movie or Anthology

Daveed Diggs, Hamilton (Disney+)

Jonathan Groff, Hamilton (Disney+)

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton (Disney+)

Anthony Ramos, Hamilton (Disney+)

Paapa Essiedu, I May Destroy You (HBO)

Evan Peters, Mare of Easttown (HBO) - WINNER

Thomas Brodie-Sangster, The Queen’s Gambit (Netflix)

Variety Talk Series

Conan (TBS)

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)

Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO) - WINNER

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)

Variety Special (Live)

Celebrating America — An Inauguration Night Special (Multiple Platforms)

The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards (CBS)

The Oscars (ABC)

The Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show Starring The Weeknd (CBS)

Stephen Colbert’s Election Night 2020 (Showtime) - WINNER

Variety Sketch Series

A Black Lady Sketch Show (HBO)

Saturday Night Live (NBC) - WINNER

Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)

Bo Burnham: Inside (Netflix)

David Byrne’s American Utopia (HBO)

8:46 – Dave Chappelle (Netflix)

Friends: The Reunion (HBO Max)

Hamilton (Disney+) - WINNER

A West Wing Special To Benefit When We All Vote (HBO Max)

Competition Series

The Amazing Race (CBS)

Nailed It! (Netflix)

RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1) - WINNER

Top Chef (Bravo)

The Voice (NBC)

Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series

B Positive (CBS), James Burrows

The Flight Attendant (HBO Max), Susanna Fogel

Hacks (HBO Max), Lucia Aniello - WINNER

Mom (CBS), James Widdoes

Ted Lasso (Apple TV+), Zach Braff

Ted Lasso (Apple TV+), MJ Delaney

Ted Lasso (Apple TV+), Declan Lowney

Outstanding Directing For a Drama Series

Bridgerton (Netflix), Julie Anne Robinson

The Crown (Netflix), Benjamin Caron

The Crown (Netflix), Jessica Hobbs - WINNER

The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu), Liz Garbus

The Mandalorian (Disney+), Jon Favreau

Pose (FX), Steven Canals

Outstanding Directing For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

Hamilton (Disney+), Thomas Kail

I May Destroy You (HBO), Michaela Coel

I May Destroy You (HBO), Sam Miller

Mare Of Easttown (HBO), Craig Zobel

The Queen’s Gambit (Netflix), Scott Frank - WINNER

The Underground Railroad (Prime Video), Barry Jenkins

WandaVision (Disney+), Matt Shakman

Outstanding Writing For a Drama Series

The Boys (Prime Video), Rebecca Sonnenshine

The Crown (Netflix) Peter Morgan - WINNER

The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu), Yahlin Chang

Lovecraft Country (HBO), Misha Green

The Mandalorian (Disney+), Dave Filoni

The Mandalorian (Disney+), Jon Favreau

Pose (FX), Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, Steven Canals, Janet Mock, Our Lady J

Outstanding Writing For a Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

I May Destroy You (HBO), Michaela Coel - WINNER

Mare Of Easttown (HBO), Brad Ingelsby

The Queen’s Gambit (Netflix), Scott Frank

WandaVision (Disney+), Chuck Hayward, Peter Cameron

WandaVision (Disney+), Jac Schaeffer

WandaVision (Disney+), Laura Donney

Outstanding Writing For a Variety Series

The Amber Ruffin Show (Peacock)

A Black Lady Sketch Show (HBO)

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (HBO) - WINNER

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (CBS)

Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Outstanding Writing For A Comedy Series

The Flight Attendant (HBO Max), Steve Yockey

Girls5eva (Peacock), Meredith Scardino

Hacks (HBO Max), Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, Jen Statsky - WINNER

Pen15 (Hulu), Maya Erskine

Ted Lasso (Apple TV+), Jason Sudeikis, Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly

Ted Lasso (Apple TV+), Jason Sudeikis, Bill Lawrence, Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly