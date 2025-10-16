‘The Mandalorian and Grogu’ Movie Won’t Include One of the Series’ Key Villains

This post contains SPOILERS for The Mandalorian Season 3.

One of The Mandalorian’s most manipulative villains from last season surprisingly won’t be in the series’ upcoming theatrical Star Wars spinoff, The Mandalorian and Grogu. How do we know? She said so herself.

Speaking to MovieWeb, Katy O’Brian, who plays Imperial officer Elia Kane in the hit Disney+ series, was asked about whether or not she’ll have a role to play in the forthcoming film. Unfortunately, it doesn’t look like the character will make an appearance.

“I’m not in the movie,” she confirmed.

READ MORE: The Mandalorian and Grogu Debuts First Trailer and Images

While The Mandalorian and Grogu is highly anticipated, the news of Elia Kane’s absence from the movie will likely disappoint some fans. After appearing as a largely nameless recurring character in Season 2, she took on a much increased role in Season 3, during which it was revealed Elia was an undercover mole for the Imperial Remnant, and had been secretly undermining the New Republic from within after posing as a reformed Imperial.

Among her dastardly, sneaky deeds serving Moff Gideon, while in deep cover as an Amnesty Officer, Elia manipulated Doctor Pershing into continuing his cloning research, ultimately setting him up to get caught and brutally wiping his memory so he could not pass his knowledge on to the New Republic.

The Mandalorian and Grogu will follow Din Djarin, AKA the Mandalorian, and his apprentice Grogu, as they fight for the New Republic against the growing threat of rising Imperial warlords across the galaxy.

The film is set after the events of Return of the Jedi and The Mandalorian Season 3, following the fall of the Galactic Empire but before the rise of the First Order and the events of Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

Starring Pedro Pascal, Sigourney Weaver, and Jeremy Allen White, The Mandalorian and Grogu is scheduled to open in theaters on May 22, 2026.

Get our free mobile app