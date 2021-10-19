After what feels like an eternity of waiting, Marvel’s Eternals are finally making it to theaters. Fresh off wins for Best Picture and Best Director at this year’s Academy Awards, director Chloe Zhao directed the film, based on the unique cosmic heroes created by Jack Kirby in the 1970s. It features an international cast of stars including Richard Madden, Gemma Chan, Salma Hayek, Kumail Nanjiani, Brian Tyree Henry, Don Lee, Barry Keoghan, and Angelina Jolie.

Although the film doesn’t debut in multiplexes until next month, the movie had its world premiere in Los Angeles last night, which means the first batch of viewers laid their eyeballs on it and got to share their reactions on social media. And by and large they were positive about the film, praising Zhao’s unique visual aesthetic, and the film’s epic scope. They also commented on just how “different” or “unique” Eternals is in the larger Marvel Cinematic Universe, both in style and tone.

Many of the tweets, however, commented on the amount of exposition and plot that the movie has to churn through over the course of its runtime. A few described it with words like “cold” and “distant,” and claimed the characters don’t ever really like a convincing team. So there were some complaints as well.

Several also praised whatever is in the movie’s post-credits scenes (which they didn’t describe, obviously). Here’s what the first wave of critics are saying about Eternals:

Eternals opens in theaters on November 5. The movie is opening only in theaters; it will not be available on Disney+ for 45 days.

