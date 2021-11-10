‘Eternals’ Writer Says ‘The Door Is Very Much Open’ For Galactus in a Sequel

When Marvel fans see stories involving Celestials, alien warriors, and baby alien space gods bursting out of the Earth’s core, they immediately think about Galactus. In the Marvel Comics series Earth X, the surviving heroes in a dystopian future discover a Celestial embryo gestating at the center of our planet about to hatch — basically the same concept as in the Eternals movie. And then they also discover that the famous “devourer of worlds” Galactus is actually a devourer of Celestial embryos, and he comes to Earth and eats the one that’s about to be born (yum).

The movie rights to Galactus reverted back to Marvel when Disney acquired 20th Century Fox. So does that mean we might see Galactus in an Eternals sequel? According to Eternals co-writer Kaz Firpo, the answer is not a definite yes, but it’s not a no either. He told The Direct that “the door is very much open for world-eating villains” after the events of Eternals, which set the stage “for intergalactic, cosmic, megalith confrontations.” He added:

There’s definitely conversations about these post-credits sequences, about who we’re introducing, where we’re going… Galactus is one of those iconic figures of the Marvel Universe that we’re excited to see. But sometimes I think you leave yourself open, you leave these doors open, and who knows what’s happening in number two. Maybe you’re too busy saving a Celestial from Galactus that you end up incurring his [wrath]… anything’s possible.

He also claimed that “we don’t know where we’re going to go in [Eternals] number 2 yet,” but noted that “if audiences want to see it, we’re excited to explore it.”

If Eternals does get a sequel, our guess is we wouldn’t see Galactus in it. Galactus is a Fantastic Four villain first and foremost and that’s where be belongs. But Marvel is developing their own Fantastic Four movie, to be directed by Jon Watts. So could an Eternals 2 end with a post-credits tease of Galactus, setting up a future Fantastic Four movie that might also include an appearance from an Eternal or two? Yeah, that sounds very possible.

Eternals is now playing in theaters.

