‘Eternals’ Trailer Breakdown: Every Easter Egg and Secret

The first Eternals teaser was really a glimpse into the world and the characters of the film. The new final trailer really establishes the premise of the film, and introduces some of its key concepts, like the Eternals, the Deviants, and the Celestials, the ancient race of aliens who also created the Infinity Stones (as seen in Guardians of the Galaxy).

In our latest Eternals video, we break down this final Eternals trailer, and explain how the origin it sets up for the characters differs from the version in Marvel Comics. We also get into why the references to Thanos are so interesting (in the comics, Thanos is actually a Deviant) and what exactly the “Emergence” everyone talks about might be referring to. Plus, could this movie actually provide the setup for Namor’s introduction to the Marvel Cinematic Universe? We think so. To find out why, watch it below:

If you liked that video on all the Easter eggs in the final Eternals trailer, check out more of our videos below, including our breakdown of all the Easter eggs in the previous Eternals trailer, our explanation of the complicated Eternals mythology, and our look at Dane Whitman’s character from Eternals, the Black Knight. Plus, there’s tons more over at ScreenCrush’s YouTube channel. Be sure to subscribe to catch all our future episodes. Eternals is scheduled to open in theaters on November 5, 2021.

If you want to try Disney+ for yourself, you can sign up here.

Get our free mobile app