Every ‘Eternals’ Plot Hole and How to Explain Them

The following post contains SPOILERS for Eternals.

Eternals is a big deviation from the main Marvel Cinematic Universe. (See what we did there? See it? Do you see? Okay, you see it.) But it’s still a Marvel movie and that leaves us with some questions. Like, for example: Where were the Avengers — or any of many other heroes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe — when a baby Celestial is almost hatched out of the Earth, destroying the entire planet? Why don’t they show up to help? And if Eros is both an Eternal and Thanos’ brother and if the Eternals are all highly advanced robots created by Celestials, does that mean Thanos was a robot all along?

In our latest Eternals video we break down all of these questions and more. We solicited questions and plot holes from our viewers and readers and then we did our best to try to explain or answer all of them. You can see how we did below:

