Every Marvel Character In the ‘What If…?’ Trailer

The What If...? comics were always fun because they had no rules. One month might imagine what would happen if the Punisher became Captain America, and the next could feature Doctor Doom as Doctor Strange. (This is not a hypothetical scenario; these are the concepts behind issues #51 and #52 of the ’90s What If...? comic.)

Based on the first trailer for the animated adaptation of What If...? coming to Disney+ later this summer, the show has captured that spirit. The first teaser features a ton of appearances by Marvel Cinematic Universe favorites — more than 30 characters pop up in a little over two minutes. (We counted.)

Some of these heroes will get their own spotlight episodes — like Peggy Carter, who stars in a What If...? about her getting the Super Soldier Serum instead of Steve Rogers, or T’Challa (voiced by the late Chadwick Boseman), who becomes Star-Lord in another installment. Others might just pop up as supporting parts. That’s part of the fun! The old What If...? comic could go to any corner of the Marvel Universe, and feature any character in any role. Bit players could become heroes, longtime Avengers could turn evil, famous characters could die. In the world (or multiverse) of What If...? anything goes.

At this point, though, we know for certain that all of the following characters will be showing up during What If...?’s first season...

In case you missed it, here’s that What If...? trailer one more time.

What If...? premieres on Disney+ on August 11.

