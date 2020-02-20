Everything on Disney Plus in March

It’s another relatively quiet month for new content at Disney+. Fridays are the big day of the week on the service. That’s when new weekly episodes of Star Wars: The Clone Wars, One Day at Disney, and Shop Class arrive — plus, starting at the end of the month, a new cooking show called Be Our Chef. New library titles include Adam Sandler’s Bedtime Stories and one of the service’s big holes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Black Panther, which arrives on March 4.

Here’s the full list of what’s coming to Disney+ in March.

Sunday, March 1

Doctor Dolittle 2

Ice Age

Wednesday, March 4

Black Panther

Thursday, March 5

Bedtime Stories

Friday, March 6

The Finest Hours (Returning Title)

Three on the Run

Diary of a Future President - Episode 108 - “Matters of Diplomacy”

Star Wars: The Clone Wars - Episode 703 - “On the Wings of Keeradaks”

Marvel’s Hero Project - Episode 118 - “Genius Gitanjali”

Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings - Episode 204 - “Pandoran Wedding”

Shop Class - Episode 102 - “Justin's Biggest Fan”

Disney Family Sundays - Episode 118 - “Zootopia: Bracelets”

One Day At Disney - Episode 114 - “Kris Becker: Animal Keeper”

Friday, March 13

Wicked Tuna (S3-8)

Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks (S1-6)

Zorro - Second Series (S1)

Stargirl (Premiere)

Diary of a Future President - Episode 109 - “State of the Union”

Star Wars: The Clone Wars - Episode 704 - “Unfinished Business”

Marvel’s Hero Project - Episode 119 - “Astonishing Austin”

Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings - Episode 205 - “Made for Loving You”

Shop Class - Episode 103 - “Ramps & Champs”

Disney Family Sundays - Episode 119 - “The Muppets: Pom Poms”

One Day At Disney - Episode 115 - “Leah Buono: Casting Director”

Sunday, March 15

G-Force

Tuesday, March 17

Big Hero 6 The Series (S2)

Friday, March 20

I Didn’t Do It (S1-2)

Playtime with Puppy Dog Pals: Puppy Playcare (S2)

Vampirina Ghoul Girls Rock! (S2)

Diary of a Future President - Episode 110 - “Two Party System”

Star Wars: The Clone Wars - Episode 705 - “Gone With a Trace”

Marvel’s Hero Project - Finale - Episode 120 - “High-Flying Hailey”

Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings - Episode 206 - “Wedding GOALS!”

Shop Class - Episode 104 - “Bridge or Bust”

Disney Family Sundays - Episode 120 - “Winnie the Pooh: Flower Pots”

One Day At Disney - Episode 116 - “David Muir: World News Tonight Anchor”

Wednesday, March 25

A Wrinkle in Time

Friday, March 27

Star Wars: The Clone Wars - Episode 706 - “Deal No Deal”

Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings - Episode 207 - “Te Amo, Mi Amor, Again!”

Shop Class - Episode 105 - “Boulder Bash”

Be Our Chef - Premiere - “Bibbidi Bobbidi Bon Appetit”

Disney Family Sundays - Episode 121 - “Ratatouille: Chef Hat”

One Day At Disney - Episode 117 - “Morgan Pope: R&D Imagineer”