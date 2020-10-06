‘The Mandalorian’: Everything You Need To Know About Mandalore

Based on the ending of The Mandalorian Season 1, Season 2 of Disney+’s Star Wars show is going to feature a lot about the history of Mandalore, including the creation of the darksaber, a legendary weapon that appeared in the closing moments of The Mandalorian’s Season 1 finale.

If you haven’t watched all the Star Wars cartoon series, or read the various Star Wars books and comics, you might not be all that familiar with Mandalore history and culture. ScreenCrush is here to help. Our new video will tell you everything you need to know about Mandalore so you’re totally up to speed for The Mandalorian Season 2. You’ll hear about Tarre Vizsla, the first Mandalorian accepted into the Jedi Order, and how he later united all the clans of the planet under his rule. You’ll learn about Duchess Satine, who had an intense relationship with a young Obi-Wan Kenobi. You’ll meet Pre Vizsla and Death Watch, the war-hungry Mandalorians who tried to take over the planet during Star Wars: The Clone Wars.

Get the whole history of Mandalore below:

