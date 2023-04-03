Tyler Rake Lives in the ‘Extraction 2’ Trailer

Despite some Covid-related filming issues, it looks like Extraction 2 isn’t far from release. Although the first film was a big hit when it was released on Netflix, it wasn’t beyond criticism. The action sequences and performances received praise, while the screenplay failed to wow critics. Most reviewers found the plot a little flimsy and thought it was the bare minimum to string together the setpieces and stunts. Let’s hope that the second part improves on the formula a bit.

A few noteworthy people are working behind the scenes. The film is directed by Sam Hargrave, while the Russo brothers wrote the script. Chris Hemsworth plays Tyler Rake, a black ops mercenary who was presumed dead at the end of the first entry in the series. The teaser shows a few flashbacks to the events of Extraction, while Tyler Rake fights his way out of the center of some kind of prison break. He gets hit in the back of the head with a brick at one point, and the narrator explains that he was essentially too angry to die. He had unfinished business. That’s more or less all we get, although it’s also clear that he’s rescuing an unnamed woman.

Aside from Extraction 2, the Russo brothers also intend to set up some kind of cinematic universe surrounding the series. But for now, you can watch the trailer for Extraction 2 below:

READ MORE: The Worst Netflix Movies of 2022

Here is the sequel’s official synopsis:

Chris Hemsworth returns as Tyler Rake in EXTRACTION 2, the sequel to Netflix's blockbuster action film EXTRACTION. After barely surviving the events of the first movie, Rake is back as the Australian black ops mercenary, tasked with another deadly mission: rescuing the battered family of a ruthless Georgian gangster from the prison where they are being held.

Extraction 2 will premiere on Netflix on June 16.

Get our free mobile app