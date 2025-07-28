‘Eyes of Wakanda’ Trailer Confirms Disney+ Release Date Change

Previously slated for release at the very end of the summer, the new Black Panther spinoff animated series Eyes of Wakanda is instead coming to Disney+ in a matter of days.

The animated Marvel Cinematic Universe series, which has been in development for a number of years, spotlights several other Wakandan heroes from throughout history besides the more famous Black Panther of the Marvel films and comic book series.

You can watch the trailer for the series below:

Here is the new series’ official synopsis:

The new action-adventure series, which was produced in partnership with Proximity Media’s Zinzi Coogler, Sev Ohanian and Kalia King, follows the adventures of brave Wakandan warriors throughout history. In this globe-trotting adventure, the heroes must carry-out dangerous missions to retrieve Vibranium artifacts from the enemies of Wakanda. They are the Hatut Zaraze and this is their story. Featuring the voices of Winnie Harlow, Cress Williams, Patricia Belcher, Larry Herron, Adam Gold, Lynn Whitfield, Jacques Colimon, Jona Xiao, Isaac Robinson-Smith, Gary Anthony Williams, Zeke Alton, Steve Toussaint and Anika Noni Rose, “Eyes of Wakanda” is helmed by director/executive producer Todd Harris, a director, producer and storyboard artist who has worked on some of the world’s biggest film franchises from “John Wick” to the MCU.

Eyes of Wakanda premieres on Disney+ on August 1. All four episodes of the series will premiere then. The show is technically the first Marvel series of Phase Six of the MCU and will be followed by two more 2025 Marvel Disney+ shows: The Marvel Zombies series, which is also animated, and the live-action Wonder Man show starring Yahya Abdul-Mateen II.

