‘F9: The Fast Saga’ Trailer: A Furious Franchise Return

“The world has a way of changing. And we change too.”

A lot has changed in the world since F9: The Fast Saga was originally supposed to open in theaters. A May 2020 release date was postponed for almost en entire year by the coronavirus pandemic, then the rescheduled release date in April 2021 got bumped to May, and then June. Finally, Dom (Vin Diesel) and crew look ready for the return to theaters later this summer.

The ninth film in what they’re now calling The Fast Saga involves the introduction of a new character, Dom’s previously unmentioned brother Jakob, played by John Cena. Just what kind of trouble are they all getting into this time? See for yourself in the film’s new trailer:

Here’s the film’s official synopsis:

F9 is the ninth chapter in the Fast & Furious Saga, which has endured for two decades and has earned more than $5 billion around the world. Vin Diesel’s Dom Toretto is leading a quiet life off the grid with Letty and his son, little Brian, but they know that danger always lurks just over their peaceful horizon. This time, that threat will force Dom to confront the sins of his past if he’s going to save those he loves most. His crew joins together to stop a world-shattering plot led by the most skilled assassin and high-performance driver they’ve ever encountered: a man who also happens to be Dom’s forsaken brother, Jakob (John Cena, the upcoming The Suicide Squad).

F9: The Fast Saga is scheduled to open in theaters on June 25, 2021.

