Move over, Mando. There’s a new king of the hill on Disney+.

Technically there’s two new kings, cause the show has two stars. Disney announced via press release that their latest Marvel series, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, ranked as “the most watched series premiere ever on Disney+ during its opening weekend.” It was also “the most watched title overall for the same time period on a global basis.” The Falcon and the Winter Soldier premiere surpassed both Marvel’s WandaVision earlier this year and Season 2 of The Mandalorian last fall.

Of course, Disney provided absolutely no numbers or data to back up the press release, so we just have to take them at their word and we can’t even compare the premiere with other Disney+ premieres or those on broadcast, cable, or other streaming services. All we know was as far as Disney+ goes, this is a big hit.

But, of course, Disney+’s slate of originals in its first 15 months has been pretty slight. Can you even name another series they’ve had besides The Mandalorian and WandaVision? The final season of The Clone Wars came out last year, and there was a High School Musical series. And then... well... they were supposed to have a Lizzie McGuire revival but that got canceled during production?

So that’s some important context here for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’s record-breaking success. New episodes of the show premiere weekly on Fridays on Disney+.

