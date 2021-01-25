Falcon actor Anthony Mackie has revealed that by the end of the Disney+ series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, we will know who the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s next Captain America is.

Phase 4 of the MCU is just beginning, and there’s a lot in store that's waiting for us. One development we thought we confirmed was that Sam Wilson would be carrying on Steve Rogers’ torch as the next Captain America. This was evident when Steve gave Sam his shield at the end of Avengers: Endgame, giving Chris Evans a chance to bow out of the MCU. But according to Mackie, who recently spoke with The Rich Eisen Show, it’s not so simple.

“At the the end of Endgame, Sam didn’t accept the shield. If you remember, he told Steve, ‘It doesn’t feel right because this shield is yours,’” Mackie explained. “So, you know, the show is a long way of figuring around who’s gonna be Captain America. Where the shield’s gonna end up and if Captain America, if that moniker is gonna come back and somebody’s gonna hold that moniker again.”

As it turns out, the transition of Captain America's shield isn’t as straightforward as we thought. It should also be noted that The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will introduce U.S. Agent, a super soldier engineered by government to replace Steve Rogers. There are forces working against Sam Wilson’s assumption of the Captain America role, and we’ll have to wait to see how that unfolds.

The upcoming Disney+ series, which focuses on the partnership between Sam Wilson and Sebastian Stan’s Bucky Barnes, debuts on March 19.