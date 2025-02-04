Along with the first trailer for The Fantastic Four: First Steps, Marvel has also released a batch of official high-res images from the movie.

Each of the four members of the team — Pedro Pascal’s Mr. Fantastic, Vanessa Kirby’s Invisible Woman, Joseph Quinn’s Human Torch, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach’s The Thing — received one photo. Plus there’s a group shot of all four in their costumes. (Unusually, Pascal’s doesn’t exactly match the other three members of the team for some reason.)

The Fantastic Four: First Steps New Images Here are the first official images of Marvel’s The Fantastic Four: First Steps, coming to theaters on July 25, 2025.

READ MORE: Every Marvel Cinematic Universe Movie, Ranked From Worst to Best

First Steps is the first Fantastic Four film set within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and the first by Marvel Studios. Previous efforts (at least the previous efforts that actually made their way to theaters) were produced and released by 20th Century Fox, prior to Disney’s acquisition of the studio. Fox made two totally distinct versions of the team, one in the mid-2000s and one in 2015.

The first, directed by Tim Story, was a fairly faithful rendition of the old Stan Lee and Jack Kirby comics, with the setting updated to modern day. The second, directed by Josh Trank, was a much darker and more grounded take on the material, with certain elements pulled from the Ultimate Fantastic Four comic book, which was published from 2004 to 2009.

Here is the official synopsis for Marvel’s The Fantastic Four: First Steps:

Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel Studios’ “The Fantastic Four: First Steps” introduces Marvel’s First Family—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they face their most daunting challenge yet. Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps is currently scheduled to open in theaters on July 25. The trailer for the film is below.

Get our free mobile app