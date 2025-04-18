In the new The Fantastic Four: First Steps trailer, if you look closely at the scene where Ebon Moss-Bachrach’s Thing lifts a car over his head, you will see there are stacks of comic books in the foreground. This is a great deep cut Easter egg, because back in the Silver Age, when the Fantastic Four were first created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby. In their Fantastic Four comics, the FF were celebrities, and the subjects of their very own comics. (Sometimes, the characters would even complain about how Stan and Jack’s comics portrayed them.) It was all very meta, and very ahead of its time.

And that’s just one of the cool Marvel references, little details, and hidden Easter eggs you might have missed in the first full trailer for The Fantastic Four: First Steps. In our latest FF video we’ll point out all of them, from the references to The Ed Sullivan Show to the shoutout to Timely Comics to the single most interesting shot in this trailer and what it tells us about Celestials, the multiverse, and the plot of Avengers: Doomsday.

Watch our full Fantastic Four trailer breakdown video below:

