Marvel’s ‘Fantastic Four’ Official Title Revealed at Comic-Con

Marvel’s Fantastic Four has its official title ... The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

That news was revealed by Kevin Feige and the creative team of the movie at San Diego Comic-Con. Director Matt Shakman also confirmed the previously rumored news that the film is a period piece; the movie takes place in New York City in the 1960s.

Here’s the film’s official logo below.

Marvel Marvel loading...

READ MORE: What One Man Learned Reading Every Marvel Comic Ever Made

At the Marvel Studios’ Comic-Con panel, the company also revealed that Michael Giacchino will provide the score for the film. Giacchino previously wrote the score for the Fantastic Four-inflected (and retro ’60s vibing) Pixar movie The Incredibles. (Frankly, Giacchino’s Incredibles score would have been a perfect score for a Fantastic Four movie. So he’ll need to come up with a new one that can top it.)

The SDCC panel also included a brief snippet of footage as well as a first look at Galactus, who will appear in the movie.

While this will be the first Fantastic Four from Marvel Studios, it is the fifth movie based on the foundational comic in Marvel Universe lore. Fox made three FF films, starting with 2005’s Fantastic Four and then continuing with 2007’s Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer. That team was comprised of Ioan Gruffudd, Jessica Alba, Michael Chiklis, and future Captain America Chris Evans as Johnny Storm. Then they rebooted the franchise in 2015 with fairly disastrous results. That movie, directed by Josh Trank, had a team of Miles Teller, Jamie Bell, Kate Mara, and Michael B. Jordan as Johnny Storm. (The fifth FF movie, produced in the early ’90s, was an extremely low-budget mess, and was never formally released.)

Marvel’s The Fantastic Four: First Steps is scheduled to open in theaters in almost exactly one year’s time: On July 25, 2025.

Get our free mobile app