Although Kang the Conqueror is mostly known as an Avengers villain — and he’s getting an Avengers movie named after him (2025’s Avengers: The Kang Dynasty) — he actually has a very strong connection to the Fantastic Four. The character’s very first appearance actually came. in Fantastic Four #19 by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby, where the FF met “Rama-Tut,” who it was later revealed was a variant of the time-traveling mega-villain known as Kang.

In our latest Marvel video, we explore Kang’s history with the comic book Fantastic Four, and we offer a big theory about how the upcoming Fantastic Four movie will connect to the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s version of Kang. We break down Kang’s long and convoluted comic-book backstory, explain why the Fantastic Four are so important to his origin, reveal how this all connects to a recent Marvel Comics storyline called Secret Wars, and what John Krasinski’s appearance as a Reed Richards variant means for the Fantastic Four movie coming in a couple years. Watch the video below:

If you liked that video about the connections between Kang and the Fantastic Four, check out more of our videos below, including why Kang needs Scott Lang to escape the Quantum Realm, the potential of a reboot of the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe, and the hidden meaning of Marvel Cinematic Universe Phase Four. Plus, there’s tons more videos over at ScreenCrush’s YouTube channel. Be sure to subscribe to catch all our future episodes. Marvel’s Fantastic Four is scheduled to open in theaters on February 14, 2025.

Sign up for Disney+ here.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever: All the Coolest Marvel Easter Eggs Here are all the best callbacks to Black Panther (and to decades of Marvel Comics) in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.