The Fantastic Four will finally and officially join the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the summer of 2025 with their first Marvel Studios film, directed by WandaVision’s Matt Shakman. But in Marvel Comics, the Fantastic Four were the cornerstone of the entire universe. They’re basically the comic and the group that launched the entire Silver Age of Marvel Comics. Without them, there might not be a Marvel at all. So how could they just get added to the MCU out of nowhere more than 15 years into the franchise?

Maybe they won’t be. What if the FF have been in the MCU for years, only we didn’t know it? In our latest Marvel video, we speculate that maybe the Fantastic Four have secretly been a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe for a long time without anyone realizing, and they will now be the key catalyst for the events of Avengers: Secret Wars.

Want to see the evidence? Watch our video below...

READ MORE: The Evolution of Marvel’s Iconic Logo

If you liked that video on how the Fantastic Four may have been the Marvel Cinematic Universe in secret for years, check out more of our videos below, including one on how Doctor Doom could have secretly been the guy behind everything in the Marvel Cinematic Universe since the very beginning, our review of Marvel’s Echo in full, and all the Easter eggs in the debut episode of Echo. Plus, there’s tons more videos over at ScreenCrush’s YouTube channel. Be sure to subscribe to catch all our future episodes. The latest Marvel Cinematic Universe show, Echo, is now available in full on Disney+. Fantastic Four is scheduled to open in theaters on May 2, 2025.

Sign up for Disney+ here.

Get our free mobile app