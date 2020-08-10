‘Fargo’ Season 4 Sets Premiere Date at FX

Can we expect to see Season 4 of Fargo in the coming months? You betcha! FX has finally announced the premiere date for the series’ fourth installment, which will debut with back-to-back episodes Sunday, September 27. From there, the rest of the nine episodes will air weekly. The new season of Fargo was originally supposed to come out in April, but suffered from coronavirus-related delays. According to Variety, production on the show is set to resume later this month.

Fargo Season 4 will be “a story of immigration and assimilation and the things we do for money", set against the backdrop of 1950's Kansas City. Chris Rock stars as Loy Cannon, the head of the African American crime family, who strikes an apprehensive truce with Italian mafia leader Donatello Fadda (Tommaso Ragno). The ensemble cast is rounded out by actors such as Jason Schwartzman, Ben Whishaw, Jack Huston, Uzo Aduba, Jessie Buckley, and multi-instrumentalist Andrew Bird.

The Noah Hawley-created series is based on the 1996 movie directed by Joel and Ethan Coen. The Coen brothers also executive produce the series, alongside Hawley and Warren Littlefield. Season 4 comes more than three years after Fargo’s last installment, which was hailed by critics and nominated for a dozen Emmy Awards. If this newest installment is anything like previous installments, we have a lot to look forward to.