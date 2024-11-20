‘Alien’ Finally Comes to Earth In First TV Series Teaser

The one idea the Alien franchise kept flirting with and never pulled the trigger on was a sequel set on planet Earth. It was a proposed early concept for Alien 3 before David Fincher came on as director. It was teased at the conclusion of Alien Resurrection — but there was never a fifth film in the franchise. The alien remained out in deep space, a very distant and remote threat.

Finally, the xenomorph is coming to our planet in the first Alien TV series, which is set to debut on streaming next summer. Titled Alien: Earth, the show comes from Fargo and Legion creator Noah Hawley.

The first teaser for the show is below:

Alien is now a full-fledged multimedia franchise. Disney acquired the property in its acquisition of 20th Century Fox and has revved up production of this show at the same time it’s also releasing new theatrical films (Alien: Romulus premiered in theaters earlier this summer). The xenomorph has also been added to the universe of Marvel Comics; a series called Aliens vs. Avengers recently debuted on comic shop shelves.

Here is the Alien TV series’ official synopsis:

When a mysterious space vessel crash-lands on Earth, a young woman (Sydney Chandler) and a ragtag group of tactical soldiers make a fateful discovery that puts them face-to-face with the planet’s greatest threat in FX’s highly anticipated TV series Alien: Earth from creator Noah Hawley. Lead by Chandler, the series showcases an expansive international cast which includes Alex Lawther, Timothy Olyphant, Essie Davis, Samuel Blenkin, Babou Ceesay, David Rysdahl, Adrian Edmondson, Adarsh Gourav, Jonathan Ajayi, Erana James, Lily Newmark, Diem Camille and Moe Bar-El.

Alien: Earth will premiere on Hulu in the Summer of 2025.

