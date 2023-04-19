Physics... you can f— all the way off.

That’s because physics has no business in a Fast & Furious movie. Not anymore. Not when Vin Diesel’s Dominic Toretto is going to jump a muscle car off a dam and somehow (somehow!) drive straight down its face as it explodes all around him after two semi trucks (apparently filled with, I don’t know, plutonium or something?) collide and explode behind him.

(Also: What is Dom going to do when he gets to the bottom of the dam? Drive over the surface of the water? Can Dom walk on water now? Is that where we’re at?!?)

Yes the new Fast X trailer for contains mind-warping special effects like that one. It also sets up the stakes of the movie: Jason Momoa’s new villain wants revenge on Dom and the rest of his team for the death of his own father many years earlier. And he’s not going to stop until he gets it. Cue the fights, car chases, and obligatory shots of women’s pelvises grinding in slow-motion.

Take a look at the Fast X trailer below:

Here is the film’s official synopsis:

Over many missions and against impossible odds, Dom Toretto (Vin Diesel) and his family have outsmarted, out-nerved and outdriven every foe in their path. Now, they confront the most lethal opponent they’ve ever faced: A terrifying threat emerging from the shadows of the past who’s fueled by blood revenge, and who is determined to shatter this family and destroy everything—and everyone—that Dom loves, forever. In 2011’s Fast Five, Dom and his crew took out nefarious Brazilian drug kingpin Hernan Reyes and decapitated his empire on a bridge in Rio De Janeiro. What they didn’t know was that Reyes’ son, Dante (Aquaman’s Jason Momoa), witnessed it all and has spent the last 12 years masterminding a plan to make Dom pay the ultimate price. Dante’s plot will scatter Dom’s family from Los Angeles to the catacombs of Rome, from Brazil to London and from Portugal to Antarctica. New allies will be forged and old enemies will resurface. But everything changes when Dom discovers that his own 8-year-old son (Leo Abelo Perry, Black-ish) is the ultimate target of Dante’s vengeance.

Fast X is scheduled to open in theaters on May 19.

